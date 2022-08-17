Texas Yale Capital Corp. Takes $456,000 Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 24,117 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kinder Morgan during the first quarter valued at about $1,698,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 25.5% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 183,332 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,467,000 after purchasing an additional 37,219 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 22.3% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 465,021 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,794,000 after acquiring an additional 84,734 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 9.9% in the first quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,081 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,815 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 25.8% in the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 493,760 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $9,337,000 after acquiring an additional 101,230 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Kinder Morgan

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 28,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,942. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $516,942. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total value of $28,815.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $609,321.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kinder Morgan Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock opened at $18.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.52. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.01 and a 52-week high of $20.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43, a P/E/G ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.11.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.27. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were given a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on KMI. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, US Capital Advisors reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.29.

Kinder Morgan Profile

(Get Rating)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

Featured Stories

