Thai Union Group Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TUFBY) Raises Dividend to $0.08 Per Share

Thai Union Group Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TUFBY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, August 17th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0844 per share on Tuesday, September 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 19th. This is a boost from Thai Union Group Public’s previous dividend of $0.06.

Thai Union Group Public Stock Performance

TUFBY stock opened at $10.00 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.79. Thai Union Group Public has a 52 week low of $9.70 and a 52 week high of $13.12.

Thai Union Group Public Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Thai Union Group Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells frozen, chilled, and canned seafood in Thailand and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ambient Seafood; Frozen and Chilled Seafood and Related Businesses; and Pet food, Value-Added and Other Businesses.

