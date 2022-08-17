The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Shares Purchased by Cumberland Partners Ltd

Cumberland Partners Ltd increased its stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) by 15.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 159,683 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,651 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $11,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia in the 4th quarter valued at $760,634,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 114.9% in the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 3,932,702 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $278,806,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102,375 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,978,165 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $635,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610,943 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 8,702,225 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $616,531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 16,218,985 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,166,916,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011,387 shares during the last quarter. 45.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BNS. Bank of America cut shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$91.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$93.00 to C$94.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$91.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$95.00 to C$97.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.24.

Bank of Nova Scotia Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE:BNS traded down $0.70 on Wednesday, reaching $62.84. The stock had a trading volume of 11,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 915,000. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.06 and a 200 day moving average of $66.09. The stock has a market cap of $74.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.94. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12-month low of $54.23 and a 12-month high of $74.86.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The bank reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $7.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.87 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 25.78% and a return on equity of 15.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of Nova Scotia Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were paid a $0.801 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st. This is a positive change from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is 48.63%.

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.