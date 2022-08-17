The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Holdings Lifted by Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 6,201.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 588,070 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 578,737 shares during the quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $9,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Berkshire Bank boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 2.2% during the first quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 7,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Fiducient Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 2.8% during the first quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC now owns 5,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Security Financial Services INC. lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 3.5% during the first quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 4,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 6,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 11,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Guggenheim upped their target price on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Coca-Cola from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 6th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.35.

Coca-Cola Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of KO stock opened at $65.03 on Wednesday. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $52.28 and a 52-week high of $67.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $281.23 billion, a PE ratio of 29.43, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.58.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.13% and a net margin of 23.16%. The business had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is presently 79.64%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Coca-Cola news, Director Carolyn Everson purchased 983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $62.29 per share, for a total transaction of $61,231.07. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,435. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Kathy Loveless sold 2,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $160,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,370 shares in the company, valued at $87,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Carolyn Everson acquired 983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $62.29 per share, with a total value of $61,231.07. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,435. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Coca-Cola

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.