The Dixie Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXYN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

The Dixie Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXYN – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 66,600 shares, a growth of 7.8% from the July 15th total of 61,800 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 41,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.
DXYN has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Dixie Group in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of The Dixie Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th.
NASDAQ DXYN opened at $1.45 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.48 and a 200 day moving average of $2.53. The Dixie Group has a 1 year low of $1.22 and a 1 year high of $6.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.87.
The Dixie Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells floorcovering products to residential customers in North America and internationally. It offers residential carpets, custom rugs, and engineered wood products under the Fabrica brand for interior decorators and designers, selected retailers and furniture stores, luxury home builders, and manufacturers of luxury motor coaches and yachts; and specialty carpets and rugs for the high-end residential marketplace, as well as luxury vinyl flooring products and broadloom carpet products under the Masland Residential brand name through the interior design community and specialty floorcovering retailers.
