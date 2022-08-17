The Dixie Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXYN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

The Dixie Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXYN – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 66,600 shares, a growth of 7.8% from the July 15th total of 61,800 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 41,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DXYN has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Dixie Group in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of The Dixie Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th.

The Dixie Group Price Performance

NASDAQ DXYN opened at $1.45 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.48 and a 200 day moving average of $2.53. The Dixie Group has a 1 year low of $1.22 and a 1 year high of $6.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.87.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The Dixie Group Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of The Dixie Group by 15.0% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 57,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of The Dixie Group by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 886,131 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,078,000 after purchasing an additional 8,394 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The Dixie Group by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,248,873 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,879,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Dixie Group by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 146,409 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 18,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Dixie Group by 306.5% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 62,277 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 46,955 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.03% of the company’s stock.

The Dixie Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells floorcovering products to residential customers in North America and internationally. It offers residential carpets, custom rugs, and engineered wood products under the Fabrica brand for interior decorators and designers, selected retailers and furniture stores, luxury home builders, and manufacturers of luxury motor coaches and yachts; and specialty carpets and rugs for the high-end residential marketplace, as well as luxury vinyl flooring products and broadloom carpet products under the Masland Residential brand name through the interior design community and specialty floorcovering retailers.

Featured Stories

