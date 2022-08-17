The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Sold by Cumberland Partners Ltd

Cumberland Partners Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,243 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $8,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. American National Bank raised its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 147.6% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Key Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 2,180.0% in the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 58.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Activity
In related news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.92, for a total value of $467,512.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,074,208.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.88, for a total value of $144,606.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $869,748.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.92, for a total transaction of $467,512.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,074,208.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.91% of the company’s stock.
Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $270.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $345.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $310.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $380.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $332.60.
About Estée Lauder Companies
The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.
See Also
