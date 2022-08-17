The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Purchased by SC&H Financial Advisors Inc.

SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 61.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,174 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter worth $26,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.42% of the company’s stock.
The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Down 0.3 %
NYSE GS traded down $1.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $353.95. 45,982 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,316,229. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $310.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $323.81. The stock has a market cap of $120.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.39. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $277.84 and a 1 year high of $426.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.
The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 26th were issued a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 18.09%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages recently weighed in on GS. Barclays lowered their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $505.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Bank of America upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $360.00 to $380.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $370.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $546.00 to $519.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $415.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $413.92.
Insider Transactions at The Goldman Sachs Group
In other news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 8,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.62, for a total value of $2,788,960.00. Following the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 13,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,791,781.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.62, for a total transaction of $2,788,960.00. Following the transaction, the treasurer now owns 13,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,791,781.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 86,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total value of $1,316,840.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,240,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,278,946.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,238,195 shares of company stock worth $26,740,631. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.
The Goldman Sachs Group Profile
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on The Goldman Sachs Group (GS)
- Lowe’s Stands Out Amid Q2 Retail Reports
- Agilent Technologies Proves Its Worth VS Illumina
- Target’s Results Cap Upside Potential For Retail Stocks
- Are These 3 Video Game Stocks Now In Play?
- 2 Long-Term EV Plays Trading Under $20
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.