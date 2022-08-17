The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Purchased by SC&H Financial Advisors Inc.

SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 61.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,174 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter worth $26,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE GS traded down $1.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $353.95. 45,982 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,316,229. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $310.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $323.81. The stock has a market cap of $120.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.39. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $277.84 and a 1 year high of $426.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The investment management company reported $7.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.61 by $1.12. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 27.75%. The firm had revenue of $11.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $15.02 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 34.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 26th were issued a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 18.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GS. Barclays lowered their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $505.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Bank of America upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $360.00 to $380.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $370.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $546.00 to $519.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $415.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $413.92.

Insider Transactions at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 8,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.62, for a total value of $2,788,960.00. Following the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 13,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,791,781.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.62, for a total transaction of $2,788,960.00. Following the transaction, the treasurer now owns 13,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,791,781.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 86,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total value of $1,316,840.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,240,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,278,946.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,238,195 shares of company stock worth $26,740,631. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

(Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

See Also

