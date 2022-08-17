The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) Shares Acquired by RPG Investment Advisory LLC

RPG Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 422,065 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,219 shares during the period. RPG Investment Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Goodyear Tire & Rubber worth $6,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GT. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the first quarter worth $30,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 43.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the first quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Goodyear Tire & Rubber alerts:

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Price Performance

GT traded down $0.38 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.11. 164,179 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,445,861. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a 1 year low of $10.33 and a 1 year high of $24.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.49. The company has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.88.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Goodyear Tire & Rubber ( NASDAQ:GT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 4.71%. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GT. Citigroup upped their price objective on Goodyear Tire & Rubber to $16.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com raised Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Nomura raised Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $15.30 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. TheStreet lowered Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Goodyear Tire & Rubber currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.33.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving equipment, and mining and industrial equipment under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, and various other house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Goodyear Tire & Rubber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodyear Tire & Rubber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.