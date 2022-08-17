The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC) Short Interest Update

The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 347,200 shares, a growth of 8.5% from the July 15th total of 320,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 66,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.2 days. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GRC. TheStreet cut Gorman-Rupp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. StockNews.com cut Gorman-Rupp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th.

Gorman-Rupp Stock Up 0.1 %

Gorman-Rupp stock opened at $28.19 on Wednesday. Gorman-Rupp has a 1-year low of $26.83 and a 1-year high of $47.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $735.48 million, a PE ratio of 33.56 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.48.

Gorman-Rupp Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gorman-Rupp

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Gorman-Rupp’s payout ratio is 80.95%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GRC. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Gorman-Rupp in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Gorman-Rupp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Gorman-Rupp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Gorman-Rupp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gorman-Rupp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.88% of the company’s stock.

Gorman-Rupp Company Profile

The Gorman-Rupp Company designs, manufactures, and sells pumps and pump systems in the United States and internationally. The company's products include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, magnetic drive centrifugal, axial and mixed flow, vertical turbine line shaft, submersible, high pressure booster, rotary gear, diaphragm, bellows, and oscillating pumps.

