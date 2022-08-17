The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Camarda Financial Advisors LLC

Camarda Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,268 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 87 shares during the period. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Becker Caryn Seidman bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $287.73 per share, with a total value of $431,595.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,595. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Becker Caryn Seidman bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $287.73 per share, with a total value of $431,595.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,595. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total value of $3,252,722.79. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,739,935.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HD shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Home Depot from $310.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Home Depot from $354.00 to $330.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Home Depot to $360.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Home Depot from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Home Depot from $375.00 to $399.00 in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $365.50.

HD traded up $1.00 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $328.38. 37,830 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,831,817. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $264.51 and a 52 week high of $420.61. The stock has a market cap of $337.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.79, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $292.33 and a 200 day moving average of $308.25.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.95 by $0.10. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 21,952.60% and a net margin of 10.83%. The company had revenue of $43.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 48.25%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

