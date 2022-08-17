The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) Short Interest Up 8.3% in July

The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,350,000 shares, a growth of 8.3% from the July 15th total of 2,170,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 332,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.1 days. Currently, 4.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HHC. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Howard Hughes in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Howard Hughes from $127.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Howard Hughes to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. StockNews.com raised Howard Hughes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Howard Hughes from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Howard Hughes currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.25.
Shares of NYSE HHC opened at $72.80 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.58. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 27.79 and a beta of 1.39. Howard Hughes has a twelve month low of $60.04 and a twelve month high of $105.51.
The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport District; and Strategic Developments. As of December 31, 2020, the Operating Assets segment owned 15 retail, 33 office, 12 multi-family, 3 hospitality, and 13 other operating assets and investments primarily located in The Woodlands, Texas; Chicago, Illinois; Columbia, Maryland; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawaii.
