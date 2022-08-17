The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) Short Interest Up 8.3% in July

The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,350,000 shares, a growth of 8.3% from the July 15th total of 2,170,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 332,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.1 days. Currently, 4.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HHC. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Howard Hughes in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Howard Hughes from $127.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Howard Hughes to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. StockNews.com raised Howard Hughes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Howard Hughes from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Howard Hughes currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.25.

Shares of NYSE HHC opened at $72.80 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.58. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 27.79 and a beta of 1.39. Howard Hughes has a twelve month low of $60.04 and a twelve month high of $105.51.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Howard Hughes by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,466,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $255,574,000 after acquiring an additional 61,279 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Howard Hughes by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,396,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,335,000 after buying an additional 11,139 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in Howard Hughes by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,912,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $194,664,000 after buying an additional 59,670 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Howard Hughes by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,405,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,623,000 after buying an additional 234,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Howard Hughes by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 626,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,937,000 after buying an additional 22,812 shares during the last quarter. 99.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport District; and Strategic Developments. As of December 31, 2020, the Operating Assets segment owned 15 retail, 33 office, 12 multi-family, 3 hospitality, and 13 other operating assets and investments primarily located in The Woodlands, Texas; Chicago, Illinois; Columbia, Maryland; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawaii.

