The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) Director Cathy L. Mccarthy Sells 500 Shares

The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) Director Cathy L. Mccarthy sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.06, for a total value of $78,530.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,244,700.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Middleby Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MIDD traded up $3.36 on Tuesday, hitting $160.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 610,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 546,120. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $135.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.90 and a beta of 1.59. The Middleby Co. has a one year low of $120.30 and a one year high of $201.34.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $995.84 million. Middleby had a return on equity of 19.11% and a net margin of 12.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Middleby Co. will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of Middleby

Several research analysts recently commented on MIDD shares. TheStreet cut Middleby from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Middleby from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Middleby from $182.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Middleby from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Middleby from $211.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.60.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MIDD. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Middleby by 9.6% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,344,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $293,918,000 after purchasing an additional 205,222 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Middleby by 5.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,826,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $299,359,000 after purchasing an additional 94,230 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Middleby by 14.2% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,605,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $196,987,000 after purchasing an additional 199,699 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Middleby by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,515,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $298,282,000 after purchasing an additional 125,714 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Middleby by 5.0% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,411,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $231,386,000 after purchasing an additional 66,617 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

About Middleby

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services a range of foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; and soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment, fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, and IoT solutions.

