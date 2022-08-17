The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC trimmed its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,654,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111,566 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Procter & Gamble worth $252,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth $37,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 48.2% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 31.0% during the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. 63.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Procter & Gamble Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE PG traded down $0.57 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $149.36. 91,585 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,891,951. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $129.50 and a 12 month high of $165.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.31. The company has a market capitalization of $356.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.81, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Procter & Gamble Cuts Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $19.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.41 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 32.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd were paid a $0.913 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 62.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $290,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $728,770. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 1,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total transaction of $232,046.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $580,770.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $290,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $728,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 216,907 shares of company stock worth $31,820,393 in the last quarter. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Barclays lowered their target price on Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble to $153.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.93.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

