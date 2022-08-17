The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Position Increased by Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,252 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 5.0% during the first quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,935 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 29.5% during the first quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,137 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 222,569 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $78,380,000 after purchasing an additional 57,320 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 109.6% during the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 35,704 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,912,000 after purchasing an additional 18,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 942 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 77.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Northcoast Research raised Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $342.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $311.30.

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $256.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.54, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.05. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $214.22 and a 1 year high of $354.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $240.22 and a 200-day moving average of $254.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.37). Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 82.04%. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.09%.

Insider Activity

In other Sherwin-Williams news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total value of $400,904.58. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,787,951.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

See Also

