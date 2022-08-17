The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Stake Raised by Missouri Trust & Investment Co

Missouri Trust & Investment Co increased its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,755 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 15,512 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $120,000. AIA Group Ltd raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 11,735 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 3,385 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 35,210 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 83.2% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,055 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 18,650 shares in the last quarter. 91.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TJX traded down $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.50. 147,065 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,056,723. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.69 and a 1-year high of $77.35. The company has a market capitalization of $77.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.25.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.28% and a net margin of 6.69%. The company had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Richard Sherr sold 46,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total transaction of $2,925,563.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 104,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,481,905.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Richard Sherr sold 46,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total transaction of $2,925,563.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 104,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,481,905.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 30,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $1,860,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 119,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,389,447.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 112,824 shares of company stock worth $6,973,343 in the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TJX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Gordon Haskett downgraded TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on TJX Companies from $81.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on TJX Companies from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on TJX Companies from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TJX Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.50.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

