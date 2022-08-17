The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO) COO Jonathan Burth Sells 17,660 Shares of Stock

The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Rating) COO Jonathan Burth sold 17,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total value of $256,953.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 129,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,877,255.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Jonathan Burth also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 12th, Jonathan Burth sold 35,000 shares of Vita Coco stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.79, for a total value of $447,650.00.

Vita Coco Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of Vita Coco stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $15.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 697,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,197. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.52 and a 200 day moving average of $10.86. The Vita Coco Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.51 and a 1-year high of $18.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $875.44 million and a PE ratio of 65.54.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Vita Coco ( NASDAQ:COCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.06). Vita Coco had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 3.13%. The business had revenue of $115.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.83 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Vita Coco Company, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on COCO shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Vita Coco from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Bank of America raised shares of Vita Coco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Vita Coco from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.43.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vita Coco

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Vita Coco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,149,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vita Coco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vita Coco during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Vita Coco in the fourth quarter valued at $6,702,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in shares of Vita Coco in the fourth quarter valued at $139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.12% of the company’s stock.

Vita Coco Company Profile

The Vita Coco Company, Inc develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; Hydration Drink Mix, a powdered form of flavored coconut water; sparkling water; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; purified water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink.

