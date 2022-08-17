The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO) COO Sells $447,650.00 in Stock

The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Rating) COO Jonathan Burth sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.79, for a total value of $447,650.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 139,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,778,078.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Jonathan Burth also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 15th, Jonathan Burth sold 17,660 shares of Vita Coco stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total value of $256,953.00.

Vita Coco Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ COCO traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.73. The company had a trading volume of 697,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,197. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The Vita Coco Company, Inc. has a one year low of $7.51 and a one year high of $18.61. The stock has a market cap of $875.44 million and a PE ratio of 65.54.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vita Coco

Vita Coco ( NASDAQ:COCO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.06). Vita Coco had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 3.13%. The firm had revenue of $115.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.83 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Vita Coco Company, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Vita Coco by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Vita Coco during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vita Coco in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Vita Coco during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vita Coco by 134.0% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 7,472 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on COCO. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Vita Coco from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Bank of America upgraded Vita Coco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Vita Coco from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Vita Coco currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.43.

About Vita Coco

The Vita Coco Company, Inc develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; Hydration Drink Mix, a powdered form of flavored coconut water; sparkling water; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; purified water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink.

