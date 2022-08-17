The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Jupiter Wealth Management LLC

Jupiter Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,754 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 3,175 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney comprises approximately 2.7% of Jupiter Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $4,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its position in Walt Disney by 96.2% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 206 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 74.1% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 94.7% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 220 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Price Performance

NYSE:DIS traded down $1.10 on Wednesday, reaching $123.86. The stock had a trading volume of 112,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,836,829. The company has a market capitalization of $225.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.24. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $90.23 and a 1-year high of $187.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $101.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.31.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.01 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DIS shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $124.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $170.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Guggenheim raised shares of Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.48.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total transaction of $357,090.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,624 shares in the company, valued at $3,407,114.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Featured Articles

