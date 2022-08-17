The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Shares Bought by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management grew its stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 35.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 30,169 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,969 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $1,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $243,127,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 108,224,766 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,818,173,000 after buying an additional 8,047,294 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 259.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,161,760 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $82,332,000 after buying an additional 2,281,329 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 4,980,691 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $129,698,000 after buying an additional 1,209,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $28,162,000. 86.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. US Capital Advisors reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.31.

WMB stock opened at $34.32 on Wednesday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.53 and a 52 week high of $37.97. The company has a market capitalization of $41.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 14.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.95%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 132.81%.

In other news, SVP Debbie L. Cowan sold 36,228 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total value of $1,367,607.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 62,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,374,135.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

