TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) Posts Earnings Results

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $12.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.04) by $15.43, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($5.50) earnings per share.

TherapeuticsMD Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of TXMD opened at $9.59 on Wednesday. TherapeuticsMD has a 12-month low of $1.99 and a 12-month high of $43.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.30.

Get TherapeuticsMD alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TXMD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright cut TherapeuticsMD from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. StockNews.com cut TherapeuticsMD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of TherapeuticsMD in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th.

Insider Activity at TherapeuticsMD

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TherapeuticsMD

In other news, major shareholder Rubric Capital Management Lp purchased 64,892 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.56 per share, for a total transaction of $360,799.52. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,139,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,334,313.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders have bought 662,580 shares of company stock worth $15,466,258 over the last three months. Company insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TXMD. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 123,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 7,263 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in TherapeuticsMD by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 255,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 46,974 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in TherapeuticsMD by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 312,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 14,372 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in TherapeuticsMD by 258.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 13,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in TherapeuticsMD by 688.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 788,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 688,399 shares during the last quarter. 33.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TherapeuticsMD Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a women's healthcare company in the United States. The company offers IMVEXXY for the treatment of moderate-to-severe dyspareunia; BIJUVA, a bio-identical hormone therapy combination of 17ß-estradiol and progesterone for the treatment of moderate-to-severe vasomotor symptoms; and ANNOVERA, a ring-shaped contraceptive vaginal system.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TherapeuticsMD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TherapeuticsMD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.