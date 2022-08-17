Theseus Pharmaceuticals (THRX) and Its Rivals Financial Contrast

Theseus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:THRX – Get Rating) is one of 945 publicly-traded companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Theseus Pharmaceuticals to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

90.0% of Theseus Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.8% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 49.0% of Theseus Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 15.1% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Theseus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Theseus Pharmaceuticals and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Theseus Pharmaceuticals 0 0 5 0 3.00 Theseus Pharmaceuticals Competitors 2945 12794 38931 623 2.67

Earnings & Valuation

Theseus Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus target price of $24.40, indicating a potential upside of 208.47%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 89.63%. Given Theseus Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Theseus Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than its competitors.

This table compares Theseus Pharmaceuticals and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Theseus Pharmaceuticals N/A -$27.31 million -1.32 Theseus Pharmaceuticals Competitors $1.85 billion $247.95 million -4.11

Theseus Pharmaceuticals’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Theseus Pharmaceuticals. Theseus Pharmaceuticals is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Theseus Pharmaceuticals and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Theseus Pharmaceuticals N/A -23.03% -18.30% Theseus Pharmaceuticals Competitors -3,259.45% -159.83% -12.57%

Summary

Theseus Pharmaceuticals beats its competitors on 7 of the 11 factors compared.

Theseus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Theseus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of targeted therapies for the treatment of cancer patients. Its lead product candidate is THE-630, a pan-KIT inhibitor for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors, which is in Phase I clinical trial. The company also develops fourth-generation EGFR inhibitor that is active against C797S, an EGFR mutation that causes resistance to first- or later-line osimertinib treatment in patients with non-small cell lung cancer. Its development programs address drug resistance mutations in key driver oncogenes, which are mutated genes that cause cancer. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Theseus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Theseus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.