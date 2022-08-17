Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Trading Up 8.4% Over Last 7 Days

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 17th. Theta Fuel has a market capitalization of $367.50 million and approximately $24.09 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Theta Fuel has traded up 8.4% against the US dollar. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be bought for about $0.0693 or 0.00000292 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.79 or 0.00112949 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00021766 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000625 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001467 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0757 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $58.83 or 0.00248070 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.81 or 0.00032919 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00008919 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000511 BTC.

Theta Fuel Profile

TFUEL uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,301,214,400 coins. The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @Theta_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e.

Theta Fuel Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Theta Network and protocol aim to solve various challenges the video streaming industry faces today. First, tokens on the Theta blockchain are used as an incentive to encourage individual users to share their redundant computing and bandwidth resources as caching or relay nodes for video streams. This improves the quality of stream delivery and solves the “last-mile” delivery problem, the main bottleneck for traditional content delivery pipelines, especially for high-resolution high bitrate 4k, and 8k. Second, with sufficient network density, the majority of viewers will pull streams from peering caching nodes, allowing video platforms to significantly reduce content delivery network (CDN) costs. More importantly, by introducing tokens as an end-user incentive mechanism the Theta Network allows video platforms to deepen viewer engagement, drive incremental revenues “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Theta Fuel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Theta Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

