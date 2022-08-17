Thomas A. Thomas Sells 40,000 Shares of Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) Stock

Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH – Get Rating) Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.94, for a total transaction of $1,357,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,004,360 shares in the company, valued at $101,967,978.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:SWCH traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,288,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,482,992. Switch, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.96 and a 12 month high of $34.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.99. The company has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.37 and a beta of 0.64.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.0525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 19th. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Switch’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.82%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWCH. Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new position in Switch during the second quarter worth $218,588,000. Elliott Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Switch during the fourth quarter worth $165,682,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Switch during the second quarter worth $101,675,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Switch during the second quarter worth $91,150,000. Finally, Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Switch during the second quarter worth $66,614,000. 51.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Switch from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Switch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Switch to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Cowen cut shares of Switch from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, William Blair cut shares of Switch from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.47.

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada, Michigan, and Georgia. The company serves technology and digital media companies, financial institutions, government agencies, and network and telecommunications providers, as well as cloud, IT, and software providers.

