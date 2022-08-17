Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) Shares Sold by Wealth Alliance

Wealth Alliance lowered its holdings in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) by 4.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 144 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Thomson Reuters by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,838,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $339,742,000 after buying an additional 706,875 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 5.9% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,804,912 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $305,008,000 after acquiring an additional 155,405 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Thomson Reuters in the fourth quarter valued at $191,514,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Thomson Reuters by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 756,998 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,103,000 after purchasing an additional 74,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 600,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,840,000 after purchasing an additional 20,528 shares during the period. 21.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TRI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. CIBC raised shares of Thomson Reuters from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Thomson Reuters from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Thomson Reuters presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.38.

Thomson Reuters Price Performance

Thomson Reuters Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:TRI opened at $116.82 on Wednesday. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 12 month low of $91.55 and a 12 month high of $123.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $106.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.86.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 183.51%.

Thomson Reuters Profile

(Get Rating)

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.