Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS) Announces Earnings Results

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $332.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.09 million. Thoughtworks had a negative return on equity of 17.10% and a negative net margin of 12.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Thoughtworks Stock Performance

Shares of TWKS traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,076. Thoughtworks has a 52-week low of $12.99 and a 52-week high of $34.43. The company has a quick ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion and a P/E ratio of -28.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.14.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on Thoughtworks from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Thoughtworks from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen reduced their price target on Thoughtworks from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Thoughtworks from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Thoughtworks from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Thoughtworks currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.04.

Insider Transactions at Thoughtworks

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Thoughtworks

In other news, insider Angela Ferguson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total value of $57,440.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 148,893 shares in the company, valued at $2,138,103.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TWKS. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Thoughtworks by 59.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,722,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769,406 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Thoughtworks by 20.5% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,173,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,233,000 after acquiring an additional 369,085 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Thoughtworks by 45.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 871,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,295,000 after acquiring an additional 272,837 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thoughtworks by 84.8% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 586,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,214,000 after acquiring an additional 269,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thoughtworks by 354.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 315,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,457,000 after acquiring an additional 246,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

About Thoughtworks

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.

