Tidal Finance (TIDAL) Price Hits $0.0004 on Major Exchanges

Tidal Finance (TIDAL) traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. During the last seven days, Tidal Finance has traded 17.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Tidal Finance has a total market cap of $353,797.18 and approximately $274,991.00 worth of Tidal Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tidal Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24,002.00 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004167 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003943 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004166 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004186 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002130 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.93 or 0.00128875 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.54 or 0.00035583 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.48 or 0.00068666 BTC.

Tidal Finance Profile

TIDAL is a coin. It launched on March 19th, 2021. Tidal Finance’s total supply is 19,838,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 865,226,229 coins. Tidal Finance’s official Twitter account is @tidaldefi.

Buying and Selling Tidal Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Tidal Finance is a project to establish a decentralized insurance marketplace in DeFi space to connect insurance sellers and buyers to cover smart contract hacks risk. Tidal offers the functionality to create custom insurance pools for one or more protocols. The main objective of the platform is to maximize capital efficiency and return to attract LP’s, while offering competitive insurance premiums to attract buyers. “

