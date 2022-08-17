Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM) Given a C$1.75 Price Target at National Bankshares

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM – Get Rating) has been assigned a C$1.75 price target by investment analysts at National Bankshares in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 47.06% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on TWM. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$2.25 to C$1.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Standpoint Research lifted their price objective on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$2.00 to C$2.15 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. CSFB dropped their price objective on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$2.25 to C$1.75 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$2.25 to C$2.10 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$2.00 to C$1.75 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$1.88.

Get Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure alerts:

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Price Performance

TSE:TWM remained flat at C$1.19 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 224,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,742. The company has a market cap of C$406.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.58. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure has a 12 month low of C$1.15 and a 12 month high of C$1.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$1.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.60.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Company Profile

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified midstream and infrastructure company in North America. It primarily focuses on natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil operations and processing plants located in the Deep Basin, Edmonton, and Montney regions of Alberta and British Columbia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.