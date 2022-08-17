TitanSwap (TITAN) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $6.43 Million

TitanSwap (TITAN) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 17th. TitanSwap has a market capitalization of $63.64 million and approximately $6.43 million worth of TitanSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TitanSwap coin can currently be purchased for $1.19 or 0.00005040 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, TitanSwap has traded down 6.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get TitanSwap alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23,645.15 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004229 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003887 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004221 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004250 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002162 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.47 or 0.00128872 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.34 or 0.00035269 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.42 or 0.00069424 BTC.

TitanSwap Profile

TitanSwap (CRYPTO:TITAN) is a coin. It was first traded on September 14th, 2018. TitanSwap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,404,160 coins. TitanSwap’s official Twitter account is @TitanAutonomous and its Facebook page is accessible here. TitanSwap’s official website is titanswap.org.

TitanSwap Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TITAN is a blockchain based decentralized financial center designed to provide optimal liquidity solutions for different digital asset category by adaptive bonding curve. It not only provides a user-centered decentralized exchange, but also it is an aggregated liquidity pool that supports order smart routing. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TitanSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TitanSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TitanSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TitanSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TitanSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.