TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.77-0.81 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.85. TJX Companies also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.92-0.96 EPS.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

TJX stock opened at $66.65 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.26 and its 200-day moving average is $62.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $78.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.92. TJX Companies has a twelve month low of $53.69 and a twelve month high of $77.35.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.05 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.28% and a net margin of 6.69%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that TJX Companies will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.91%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TJX. Gordon Haskett cut shares of TJX Companies from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $81.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $76.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at TJX Companies

In other TJX Companies news, EVP Richard Sherr sold 46,997 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total value of $2,925,563.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,481,905.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Richard Sherr sold 46,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total transaction of $2,925,563.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,481,905.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $1,860,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,389,447.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,824 shares of company stock valued at $6,973,343 in the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TJX Companies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. United Bank raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 9.2% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 15,197 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the first quarter worth $2,780,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in TJX Companies by 69.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 38,304 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,320,000 after acquiring an additional 15,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in TJX Companies by 10.0% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,396 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

