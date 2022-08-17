TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.92-0.96 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.95. TJX Companies also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.05-$3.13 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of TJX Companies from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of TJX Companies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on TJX Companies from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $76.50.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

TJX Companies Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE TJX traded up $1.79 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $68.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 292,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,056,723. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.12. The stock has a market cap of $80.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.25. TJX Companies has a 12 month low of $53.69 and a 12 month high of $77.35.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.05 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.28% and a net margin of 6.69%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that TJX Companies will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 42.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling at TJX Companies

In other news, EVP Richard Sherr sold 46,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total value of $2,925,563.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 104,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,481,905.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other TJX Companies news, EVP Richard Sherr sold 46,997 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total value of $2,925,563.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 104,127 shares in the company, valued at $6,481,905.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $1,860,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 119,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,389,447.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 112,824 shares of company stock valued at $6,973,343. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TJX Companies

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $408,331,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $116,429,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $35,138,000. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,030,874 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $304,770,000 after purchasing an additional 504,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the first quarter worth $30,331,000. 91.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TJX Companies

(Get Rating)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.