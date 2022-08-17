Tokes Price Tops $0.0160 (TKS)

Tokes (TKS) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 17th. One Tokes coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0160 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Tokes has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar. Tokes has a total market cap of $3.20 million and approximately $1.00 worth of Tokes was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0856 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000889 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001736 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000243 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded 24.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Tokes Coin Profile

Tokes (CRYPTO:TKS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 15th, 2016. Tokes’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 199,999,574 coins. The official website for Tokes is multichain.ventures. Tokes’ official Twitter account is @tokesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Tokes is /r/tokesplatform.

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded to solve the cannabis industry’s banking problem via cryptocurrency payments, the Tokes Platform also builds blockchain based “track and trace” solutions for supply chain management and integration to conventional enterprise software (ERP systems) for any industry. Tokes (TKS) is the native cryptocurrency of the platform payment solutions. Riding on one of the fastest blockchains, the Waves network, Tokes serves as the transactional token for the available products as well as any tokenized applications integrated or build into the ecosystem. “

Tokes Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tokes directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tokes should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tokes using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

