TopBidder (BID) Market Cap Hits $1.80 Million

TopBidder (BID) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 17th. Over the last seven days, TopBidder has traded 13.7% higher against the dollar. TopBidder has a total market cap of $1.80 million and approximately $248.00 worth of TopBidder was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TopBidder coin can now be bought for approximately $0.28 or 0.00001179 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get TopBidder alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,629.40 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004233 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003866 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004226 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004277 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002164 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.45 or 0.00128868 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.27 or 0.00034987 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.37 or 0.00069287 BTC.

TopBidder Profile

TopBidder is a coin. TopBidder’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,465,474 coins. TopBidder’s official Twitter account is @Bidaochain.

Buying and Selling TopBidder

According to CryptoCompare, “Bidao® is building a chain agnostic trustless stablecoin and decentralized finance ecosystem. Moreover the Bidao® Token can be staked to earn extra rewards. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TopBidder directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TopBidder should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TopBidder using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TopBidder Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TopBidder and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.