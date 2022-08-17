TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Short Interest Update

TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,410,000 shares, an increase of 10.2% from the July 15th total of 1,280,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 276,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.1 days. Currently, 4.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BLD shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on TopBuild from $225.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of TopBuild from $209.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Zelman & Associates downgraded TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $262.38.

NYSE BLD traded up $2.88 on Tuesday, hitting $204.98. 379,847 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 276,258. TopBuild has a twelve month low of $150.71 and a twelve month high of $284.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $184.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $195.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

TopBuild ( NYSE:BLD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $4.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.72 by $0.71. TopBuild had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 27.78%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 52.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that TopBuild will post 15.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLD. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in TopBuild by 394.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 178 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of TopBuild in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of TopBuild during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of TopBuild during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of TopBuild during the second quarter valued at $41,000. 96.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, afterpaint products, fireproofing products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, and other products; and insulation installation services.

