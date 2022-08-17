TotemFi (TOTM) Hits Market Cap of $204,534.05

TotemFi (TOTM) traded 5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 17th. TotemFi has a total market cap of $204,534.05 and $10,717.00 worth of TotemFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TotemFi coin can currently be bought for $0.0335 or 0.00000142 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, TotemFi has traded 12.2% lower against the US dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004259 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001604 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002283 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00013451 BTC.
TotemFi Coin Profile
TotemFi’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,113,675 coins. TotemFi’s official Twitter account is @TotemFi.
