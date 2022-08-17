TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) Shares Up 6.8%

TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 6.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $57.60 and last traded at $57.60. 4,391 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 137,460 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.95.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on TA. TheStreet upgraded shares of TravelCenters of America from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on TravelCenters of America to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded TravelCenters of America from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TravelCenters of America currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.80.

TravelCenters of America Trading Down 0.4 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.10. The stock has a market cap of $860.57 million, a P/E ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 1.98.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TravelCenters of America

TravelCenters of America ( NASDAQ:TA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The specialty retailer reported $4.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $3.23. TravelCenters of America had a net margin of 1.23% and a return on equity of 15.87%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that TravelCenters of America Inc. will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new position in TravelCenters of America during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of TravelCenters of America during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in TravelCenters of America during the first quarter worth $56,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in TravelCenters of America during the first quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in TravelCenters of America in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Institutional investors own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

TravelCenters of America Company Profile

TravelCenters of America Inc operates travel centers, truck service facilities, and restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company's travel centers offer various products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, as well as nonfuel products and services, such as a range of truck repair and maintenance services, diesel exhaust fluids, full service restaurants, quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

Further Reading

