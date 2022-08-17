Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $911.40

Travis Perkins plc (LON:TPK – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 911.40 ($11.01) and last traded at GBX 912 ($11.02), with a volume of 164727 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 942.20 ($11.38).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TPK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,200 ($14.50) price target on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 1,500 ($18.12) to GBX 1,400 ($16.92) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,590 ($19.21) price target on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,580.50 ($19.10).

Travis Perkins Trading Down 3.5 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 994.33 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,186.02. The company has a market capitalization of £1.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 848.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.42.

Travis Perkins Cuts Dividend

Travis Perkins Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be paid a GBX 12.50 ($0.15) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a yield of 1.21%. Travis Perkins’s payout ratio is 34.23%.

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through, Merchanting, and Toolstation segments. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

