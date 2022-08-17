Trek Financial LLC Buys Shares of 109,566 Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH)

Trek Financial LLC bought a new stake in Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 109,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,062,000. Trek Financial LLC owned about 0.13% of Camping World at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lane Generational LLC raised its position in Camping World by 17.9% in the first quarter. Lane Generational LLC now owns 150,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,208,000 after purchasing an additional 22,826 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Camping World by 7.3% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Camping World in the first quarter valued at about $211,000. Burney Co. raised its position in shares of Camping World by 27.2% during the first quarter. Burney Co. now owns 98,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,750,000 after acquiring an additional 21,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Camping World by 157.5% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 62,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,741,000 after acquiring an additional 38,100 shares during the last quarter. 84.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CWH shares. Raymond James raised their target price on Camping World from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet raised Camping World from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on Camping World from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Camping World to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.50.

In related news, CEO Marcus Lemonis bought 38,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.36 per share, for a total transaction of $1,010,906.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,201,422. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 47.50% of the company’s stock.

Camping World stock traded down $1.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.25. The stock had a trading volume of 15,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 980,538. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.39. Camping World Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.85 and a fifty-two week high of $46.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 2.79.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.21. Camping World had a return on equity of 87.92% and a net margin of 3.31%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

