Trek Financial LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Trek Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) by 276.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 43,855 shares during the quarter. Trek Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $1,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLV. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the first quarter valued at $252,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its position in iShares Silver Trust by 2.7% during the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 71,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares during the period. Lane Generational LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Lane Generational LLC now owns 21,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 30,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 5,427 shares during the period. Finally, Barry Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 418,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,567,000 after purchasing an additional 3,667 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Silver Trust alerts:

iShares Silver Trust Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SLV traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.26. 967,308 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,013,770. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.58 and its 200-day moving average is $20.75. iShares Silver Trust has a 12-month low of $16.73 and a 12-month high of $24.90.

iShares Silver Trust Company Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.