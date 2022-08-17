Trek Financial LLC Increases Stock Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Trek Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 28.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 39,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,631 shares during the period. Trek Financial LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $2,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Aflac by 120.2% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in Aflac during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 96.8% during the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aflac in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Aflac in the first quarter worth $37,000. 66.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 16,946 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total value of $1,085,052.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,395,190.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Barbara K. Rimer sold 11,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.49, for a total value of $644,910.74. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,954,326.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 16,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total transaction of $1,085,052.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 53,025 shares in the company, valued at $3,395,190.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,272 shares of company stock valued at $2,338,959. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Aflac stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.83. The stock had a trading volume of 26,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,443,307. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.57 and its 200 day moving average is $59.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.93. Aflac Incorporated has a one year low of $51.28 and a one year high of $67.20.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 20.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd. Aflac’s payout ratio is currently 24.13%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Aflac from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Aflac in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Aflac from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Aflac from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aflac has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.17.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

