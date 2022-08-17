Trek Financial LLC Makes New $4.93 Million Investment in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:URNM)

Trek Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:URNM – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 59,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,926,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Diametric Capital LP lifted its position in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 78.1% during the 4th quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 7,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 3,092 shares during the last quarter. Amarillo National Bank lifted its position in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Amarillo National Bank now owns 80,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,682,000 after acquiring an additional 21,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Menlo Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF during the 1st quarter worth $3,342,000.

Get Sprott Uranium Miners ETF alerts:

Sprott Uranium Miners ETF Stock Down 3.3 %

Sprott Uranium Miners ETF stock traded down $2.23 on Wednesday, reaching $64.47. 8,470 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 390,569. Sprott Uranium Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $50.33 and a twelve month high of $104.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.31.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:URNM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Uranium Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Uranium Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.