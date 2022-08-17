Trek Financial LLC Makes New Investment in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Trek Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 142,341 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,459,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GDX. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1,500.0% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter valued at $38,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. raised its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 606.5% in the fourth quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter.
VanEck Gold Miners ETF Trading Down 3.3 %
GDX traded down $0.89 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.84. The company had a trading volume of 1,522,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,433,275. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.62 and a 200-day moving average of $32.54. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 1-year low of $24.38 and a 1-year high of $41.60.
VanEck Gold Miners ETF Profile
The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.
