Trek Financial LLC Sells 673,379 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Trek Financial LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 90.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 673,379 shares during the period. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.5% of Trek Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Trek Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SHY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,342,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,911,197,000 after purchasing an additional 3,945,576 shares during the last quarter. SBB Research Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $143,241,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 150.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,043,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227,666 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 81.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,147,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,835,000 after purchasing an additional 961,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. boosted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 197.4% during the 1st quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 1,232,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,757,000 after purchasing an additional 818,240 shares during the last quarter.

SHY stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.43. 19,649 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,069,259. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.94 and a fifty-two week high of $86.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.29.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.088 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 1st. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. This is a boost from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

