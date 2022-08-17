Tremor International (NASDAQ:TRMR) PT Lowered to $17.00

Tremor International (NASDAQ:TRMR – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 110.92% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Tremor International from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd.

Tremor International Stock Down 22.6 %

TRMR opened at $8.06 on Wednesday. Tremor International has a fifty-two week low of $8.01 and a fifty-two week high of $22.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.10. The stock has a market cap of $597.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.68 and its 200 day moving average is $12.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tremor International

Tremor International ( NASDAQ:TRMR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $80.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.50 million. Tremor International had a net margin of 20.24% and a return on equity of 14.33%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tremor International will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRMR. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Tremor International by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Tremor International by 18.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 2,761 shares during the last quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tremor International by 1.7% in the first quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 214,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,269,000 after acquiring an additional 3,494 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tremor International in the 1st quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Tremor International during the 2nd quarter worth about $110,000. 5.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tremor International Company Profile

Tremor International Ltd. provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach relevant audiences and publishers. The company's demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies in order to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats.

