Trex (NYSE:TREX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Trex from $102.00 to $65.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Trex from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Trex from $66.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Trex to $58.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Trex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.53.

Trex Price Performance

Trex stock traded down $3.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.60. 1,475,180 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,318,898. The firm has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 23.61, a PEG ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.64. Trex has a 12 month low of $49.31 and a 12 month high of $140.98.

Institutional Trading of Trex

Trex ( NYSE:TREX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $386.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.22 million. Trex had a return on equity of 42.33% and a net margin of 18.94%. The company’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Trex will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TREX. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in shares of Trex by 92.4% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 121,421 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,395,000 after buying an additional 58,307 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Trex in the fourth quarter valued at $261,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Trex by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,080 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Trex by 3,063.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,005 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 2,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Trex by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 80,475 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,818,000 after purchasing an additional 14,686 shares in the last quarter. 93.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trex Company Profile

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

