Trimedyne (OTCMKTS:TMED) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $4.25

Trimedyne, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TMED – Get Rating) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.25 and traded as high as $4.25. Trimedyne shares last traded at $4.25, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands.
Trimedyne Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.25.
About Trimedyne
Trimedyne, Inc manufactures and sells lasers, and disposable and reusable fiber-optic laser devices for use in the medical field. It offers lasers, fibers, needles, and switch tips for use in orthopedics, urology, ear and nose surgery, throat surgery, gynecology, gastrointestinal surgery, general surgery, and other medical specialties.
