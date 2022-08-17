Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Compass Point

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) was downgraded by Compass Point from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $55.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock. Compass Point’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 5.75% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $69.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Truist Financial to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $57.00 to $41.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $68.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.39.

Truist Financial Price Performance

NYSE TFC opened at $52.01 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Truist Financial has a 12-month low of $44.68 and a 12-month high of $68.95. The company has a market capitalization of $68.99 billion, a PE ratio of 11.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.36 and its 200-day moving average is $52.85.

Insider Buying and Selling

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.65 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 27.25% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 142,606 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.78, for a total value of $6,813,714.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 862,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,214,550.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Truist Financial

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in Truist Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Truist Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. 72.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

