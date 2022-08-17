TrustSwap (SWAP) Hits Market Cap of $22.66 Million

TrustSwap (SWAP) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. TrustSwap has a total market cap of $22.66 million and approximately $420,395.00 worth of TrustSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TrustSwap coin can now be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000989 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, TrustSwap has traded 11.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23,592.75 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004259 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003859 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004258 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004280 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002177 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.40 or 0.00129471 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.18 or 0.00034835 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.62 or 0.00066189 BTC.

TrustSwap Coin Profile

TrustSwap is a coin. Its launch date was July 9th, 2020. TrustSwap’s total supply is 99,995,164 coins and its circulating supply is 97,570,664 coins. TrustSwap’s official Twitter account is @trustswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. TrustSwap’s official website is trustswap.org.

Buying and Selling TrustSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “TrustSwap is a novel platform with several use cases. It allows employers to have payments delivered at an exact time & date to any employee through an accountable smart contract, program payment to a loved one when the owner passes away, and more. “

