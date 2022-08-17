TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.40-$3.66 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.40 billion-$2.43 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.59 billion. TTEC also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.56-$0.65 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TTEC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barrington Research reduced their target price on TTEC from $100.00 to $73.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of TTEC from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of TTEC from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of TTEC from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of TTEC to $62.00 in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $78.00.

TTEC Stock Performance

TTEC stock traded down $1.84 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.05. 1,402 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 102,941. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.53. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.44, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. TTEC has a fifty-two week low of $57.65 and a fifty-two week high of $113.37.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TTEC

TTEC ( NASDAQ:TTEC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The business services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $604.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.00 million. TTEC had a return on equity of 24.99% and a net margin of 4.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TTEC will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TTEC. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in TTEC by 147.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of TTEC by 89.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in TTEC by 13.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its holdings in TTEC by 39.1% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 4,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in TTEC in the first quarter worth approximately $446,000. 37.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TTEC Company Profile

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, that designs, builds, orchestrates, and delivers digitally enabled customer experiences designed for various brands. It operates in two segments, TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and operates robust digital experiences for clients and their customers through the contextual integration and orchestration of customer relationship management, data, analytics, customer experience as a service technology, and intelligent automation to ensure customer experience (CX) outcomes.

