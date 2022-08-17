Türkiye Vakiflar Bankasi Türk Anonim Ortakligi (OTCMKTS:TKYVY) Trading Down 11.7%

Shares of Türkiye Vakiflar Bankasi Türk Anonim Ortakligi (OTCMKTS:TKYVY – Get Rating) were down 11.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.65 and last traded at $2.65. Approximately 4,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 603% from the average daily volume of 640 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Türkiye Vakiflar Bankasi Türk Anonim Ortakligi from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th.

Türkiye Vakiflar Bankasi Türk Anonim Ortakligi Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.89.

Türkiye Vakiflar Bankasi Türk Anonim Ortakligi Company Profile

Türkiye Vakiflar Bankasi Türk Anonim Ortakligi, together with its subsidiaries, provides corporate, commercial, small business, retail, and investment banking services in Turkey and internationally. It offers time and demand deposits, accumulating accounts, repos, spot loans, foreign currency indexed loans, consumer loans, automobile and housing loans, working capital loans, discounted bills, overdraft facilities, gold loans, foreign currency loans, Eximbank loans, pre-export loans, ECA covered financing, letters of guarantee, letters of credit, export factoring, acceptance credits, and draft facilities.

Further Reading

