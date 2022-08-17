TurtleCoin (TRTL) Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. TurtleCoin has a market capitalization of $423,837.59 and $53,276.00 worth of TurtleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TurtleCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, TurtleCoin has traded up 0.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Beldex (BDX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 97.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TurtleCoin Coin Profile

TurtleCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on December 9th, 2017. TurtleCoin’s total supply is 96,777,861,943 coins. The official message board for TurtleCoin is medium.com/@turtlecoin. The Reddit community for TurtleCoin is /r/TRTL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TurtleCoin’s official Twitter account is @_turtlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. TurtleCoin’s official website is turtlecoin.lol.

According to CryptoCompare, “TurtleCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. It is a community-focused cryptocurrency which follows three simple tenets: Fast, Easy, Safe. “

TurtleCoin Coin Trading

